US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (C) participates in a news conference with Democratic lawmakers regarding COVID-19 economic relief legislation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 26 February 2021. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A Capitol Police officer (L) is seen atop the East Front steps of the US House of Representatives as the national flag flies at half-staff to honor the five hundred thousand people in the nation that have died with COVID-19, in Washington, DC, USA, 26 February 2021. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS