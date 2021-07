US President Joe Biden departs the White House for Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, where he will tout his infrastructure package, in Washington, DC, USA, 28 July, 2021. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks to Intelligence Community workforce members at the National Counter Terrorism Center in McLean, Virginia, USA, 27 July 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Alex Edelman / POOL

United States President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan on Wednesday received bipartisan support in the Senate, which voted in favor of the initiative after weeks of tug of war between Democrats and Republicans.

The result shows the will of the two parties to approve one of Biden's key agenda items, which seeks to invest approximately $1 trillion over eight years in the reconstruction of bridges, railroads, ports and airports in the country, among other things.