US President Joe Biden speaks from Washington on April 22, 2021, during the virtual Climate Summit being participated in by some 40 world leaders. EFE/EPA/AL DRAGO

US President Joe Biden speaks from Washington during the virtual Climate Summit being attended by some 40 world leaders on April 22, 2021. EFE/EPA/AL DRAGO

The United States, Brazil, Japan and South Korea on Thursday announced new goals for cutting their emissions and achieving climate neutrality by 2050, an objective that the European Union has also adopted and which other nations such as China and Russia have promised to work toward.

President Joe Biden is trying to reassert US leadership in the fight against climate change three months after rejoining the Paris Climate Accord by organizing a virtual summit on Thursday in which some 40 world leaders participated.