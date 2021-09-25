Third doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will be made available in the coming weeks to as many as 60 million residents of the United States, including 20 million who are eligible for the booster right now, President Joe Biden said Friday.

"If you got the Pfizer vaccine in January, February, March of this year and you're over 65 years of age, go get the booster," he said at the White House. "Or if you have a medical condition like diabetes, or you're a front-line worker, like a health care worker or a teacher, you can get a free booster now."