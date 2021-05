US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Sportrock Climbing Center in Alexandria, Virginia, USA, 28 May 2021 to celebrate the significant progress Virginia has made in the fight against COVID-19, in partnership with the Biden-Harris Administration. EFE-EPA/FILE/Chris Kleponis/POOL

President Joe Biden said Saturday the move by Texas Republican lawmakers to impose new restrictions on voting was “wrong and un-American.”

In a White House statement, the president warned that Texas legislators had put forth a bill that joins Georgia and Florida in advancing a state law “that attacks the sacred right to vote.” EFE