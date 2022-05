South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a speech before the state dinner at the National Museum of Korea amid the visit of US President Joe Biden, in Seoul, South Korea, 21 May 2022. EFE-EPA/Lee Jin-man / POOL

US President Joe Biden (L) and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) address a joint press conference following their meeting in Seoul, South Korea, 21 May 2022. EFE-EPA/YONHAP

US President Joe Biden (R) and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (L) arrive at a state dinner at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, 21 May 2022. EFE-EPA/Lee Jin-man / POOL

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech during the state dinner hosted by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, 21 May 2022. EFE-EPA/Lee Jin-man / POOL

The President of the United States Joe Biden on Sunday said that his country and South Korea were prepared for "anything that South Korea does," amid indications that Pyongyang might be preparing for a fresh nuclear test or test-launching ballistic missiles soon.

Biden was answering questions during an event in Seoul on Sunday over the possibility of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's regime carrying out a weapons test during the US president's ongoing South Korea visit.