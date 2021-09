US President Joe Biden listens during a Quad Leaders Summit with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japan Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken (not pictured) in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA on 24 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Sarahbeth Maney / POOL

US President Joe Biden hosts a Quad Leaders Summit with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA on 24 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Sarahbeth Maney / POOL

US President Joe Biden hosts a Quad Leaders Summit with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japan Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide (both not pictured) in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA on 24 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Sarahbeth Maney / POOL

US President Joe Biden hosts a Quad Leaders Summit with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, Japan Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA on 24 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Sarahbeth Maney / POOL

US President Joe Biden used the first face-to-face summit of the Quad group on Friday to consolidate it as a bulwark of democracy against Chinese expansion and dominance in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quad, made up of India, Australia, Japan and the US, was created in 2007 and lay dormant for years until Biden decided to resurrect it with a first virtual meeting of his heads of state and government in March.