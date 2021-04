US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, with Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) behind him, at the Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 28 April 2021. EPA-EFE/MELINA MARA / POOL

US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, with Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sitting behind him, at the Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 28 April 2021. EPA-EFE/MELINA MARA / POOL

President Joe Biden enters before addressing a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 28 April 2021. EPA-EFE/MELINA MARA / POOL

US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, with Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) behind him, at the Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 28 April 2021. EPA-EFE/MELINA MARA / POOL

United States President Joe Biden said Wednesday that there will be "consequences" to any conflict escalation by Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, adding that he does not seek "conflict" with China but welcomes "competition."

In his first congressional speech at a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate, on the eve of his 100th day in the White House, Biden referenced recent talks with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. EFE