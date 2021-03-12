Biden signs third US tax bailout against pandemic

President Joe Biden signs the third fiscal stimulus package to help Americans deal with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis it has caused, in the Oval Office in Washington on March 11, 2021. EFE/EPA/Doug Mills

President Joe Biden signs the third fiscal stimulus package to help Americans deal with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis it has caused, in the Oval Office in Washington on March 11, 2021. EFE/EPA/Doug Mills