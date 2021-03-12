President Joe Biden on Thursday signed the $1.9 trillion fiscal rescue plan bill approved by Congress, the third one implemented to counteract the severe crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden signs third US tax bailout against pandemic
President Joe Biden signs the third fiscal stimulus package to help Americans deal with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis it has caused, in the Oval Office in Washington on March 11, 2021. EFE/EPA/Doug Mills
