Sisters of Vanessa Guillen, Lupe Guillen (R) and Mayra Guillen (L) deliver remarks during a press conference to introduce the Vanessa Guillen Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act in the US Capitol in Washington, DC USA, 23 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

US President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 January 2022. EPA-EFE/Leigh Vogel / POOL

A mural in honor of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen displays her portrait in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 April 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order making sexual harassment an offense under the military's judicial code, a reform sparked by the murder of soldier Vanessa Guillén in 2020.

Biden's executive order also strengthens the military justice's response to cases of domestic violence and implements changes to the "military justice code to criminalize the wrongful broadcast or distribution of intimate visual images," the White House said in a statement.