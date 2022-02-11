United States President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order to split $7 billion of frozen Afghan reserves between victims of the 9/11 attacks and humanitarian aid to the impoverished country.
People receive food rations distributed by Afghan Charity Foundation in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 06 February 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER
