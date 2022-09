A migrant who is part of a group of nearly 50 migrants from Venezuela who were flown to the island of Martha's Vineyard off Cape Cod, Massachusetts on 14 September plays with a soccer ball at the parish house at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Edgartown, Massachusetts, USA, 15 September 2022. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

A member of a group of nearly 50 migrants from Venezuela who were flown to the island of Martha's Vineyard off Cape Cod, Massachusetts on 14 September carries donated goods at the parish house at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Edgartown, Massachusetts, USA, 15 September 2022. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Two bus-loads of migrants from Central and South America arrive outside Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence at the Naval Observatory early in the morning in Washington, DC, USA, 15 September 2022. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Two bus-loads of migrants from Central and South America arrive outside Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence at the Naval Observatory early in the morning in Washington, DC, USA, 15 September 2022. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Joe Biden speaks at the 45th Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Gala at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, USA, 15 September 2022. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO / POOL

US President Joe Biden on Thursday condemned Republican governors for using immigrants as "props" for "political stunts," after they transported dozens of people by bus and plane from Florida and Texas into Democratic states.

"Republicans are playing politics with human beings, using them as props. What they're doing is simply wrong, it's un-American, it's reckless," the president said at the annual gala of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute.