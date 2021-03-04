President Joe Biden holds a bipartisan meeting on cancer in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on 03 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas / POOL

President Joe Biden (R) and Vice President Kamala Harris (2-L) hold a bipartisan meeting on cancer in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on 03 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas / POOL

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that the decision by the Texas and Mississippi governors to end their statewide facemask mandates initially implemented to protect the public against Covid-19 was a "big mistake," adding that the last thing the country needs while the pandemic is still raging is "Neanderthal thinking."