US President Joe Biden (C) poses for a selfie with supporters at a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard Montgomery High School, in Rockville, Maryland, USA, 25 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Yuri Gripas / POOL

US President Joe Biden speaks at a rally for Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland, USA, 25 August 2022. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Boosted by recent parliamentary victories and positive polling, United States President Joe Biden stepped back onto the campaign trail Thursday at a Democratic rally that paved the way for the November midterm elections.

Biden kicked off his campaigning with a speech at a Democratic National Committee rally in Maryland, a state adjacent to Washington with a progressive majority, where he arrived having congratulated himself for his first two years in office.