Polar bears gather on a barrier island in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge just outside the Inupiat village of Kaktovik, Alaska, USA, 11 September 2017 (reissued 20 October 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

Advocates for protecting wildlife in the Arctic region hold a media event with Democratic Senators to call on the Senate to drop Arctic refuge drilling from the Republican-crafted budget, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 17 October 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A polar bear swims in the water off a barrier island in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge just outside the Inupiat village of Kaktovik, Alaska, USA, 11 September 2017 (reissued 20 October 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Joe Biden has suspended oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, reversing a drilling program signed off by the Donald Trump administration.

The move was decreed by an order published Tuesday by the Department of the Interior on an issue that Democrats and Republicans have fought over for four decades and that could end up in court.