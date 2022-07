US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in Washington on 28 July 2022. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

United States President Joe Biden tested positive again for Covid-19 on Saturday following several days of negative results, his physician said in a statement released by the White House.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, who had cautioned that Biden might be among the small percentage of patients treated with the antiviral medication Paxlovid who experience a "rebound" of coronavirus in the form of positive test results, said that the president "continues to feel quite well."