US President Joe Biden unveiled on Wednesday his strategy to reduce gun violence in the country's cities, focused on providing more resources to the police and removing licenses from negligent firearms dealers.

In a speech at the White House and accompanied by Attorney General Merrick Garland, Biden pledged to do more to reduce crime in the country, after homicides rose more than 30 percent last year in major cities, according to studies by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and a national association of policemen.