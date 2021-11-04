President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Democratic lawmakers in Congress to unite to approve his economic plans, saying that this is something that voters want, after the upset defeat his party suffered in the Virginia gubernatorial race earlier this week.

In remarks to reporters at the White House, Biden reacted publicly for the first time to the fact that the Democratic candidate for Virginia governor, Terry McAuliffe, lost the Tuesday election to his Republican rival, Glenn Youngkin, a reversal for the president and his party.