The US Capitol is seen after sunset in Washington, DC, USA, 01 October 2021. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

United States President Joe Biden visited the Congress on Friday to try to bring together his Democratic Party lawmakers, who are divided over his economic agenda.

Major local broadcasters aired footage of the president visiting the Capitol, accompanied by the Democrat leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi, respectively. EFE