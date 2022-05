President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden (hidden from view) on May 29, 2022, visit Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the scene of a mass shooting that left 19 fourth graders and two teachers - along with the gunman - dead. The large picture is of a little girl who was one of the victims. EFE/Tannen Maury

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Sunday visited Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where last week a teenage gunman murdered 19 children - most of them just 10 years old - and two teachers.

The first couple placed a floral offering at the memorial dedicated to the victims, spoke with school principal Mandy Gutierrez and with school district superintendant Hal Harrel, and then attended a Mass for the victims.