Afghans struggle to reach the foreign forces to show their credentials to flee the country outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 26 August 2021. EPA-EFE/AKHTER GULFAM

Smoke billows from the airport area after a blast outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 26 August 2021. EPA-EFE/AKHTER GULFAM

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the terror attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul Afghanistan, and the US service members and Afghan victims killed and wounded, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Stefani Reynolds / POOL

The United States' president has vowed revenge against the perpetrators of twin bombings outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which killed dozens of people, including 13 US service members.

At least 60 people – most of them Afghans – were killed and at least another 140 were wounded, including 18 US soldiers, when two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked outside the airport where Afghans desperate to be evacuated from the country had amassed.