Demonstrators hold a rally to express support for abortion rights on 3 May 2022 outside the Supreme Court building in Washington DC. EFE/Shawn Thew

Demonstrators hold a rally to express support for abortion rights on 3 May 2022 outside the Supreme Court building in Washington DC. EFE/Shawn Thew

US President Joe Biden speaks at a reception on 2 May 2022 to celebrate Eid-al Fitr at the White House in Washington DC. Biden on 3 May 2022 responded to a report on a Supreme Court draft opinion indicating the conservative-majority court may be preparing to overthrow Roe v. Wade, saying a woman's right to choose is fundamental and vowing an "administration response to the continued attack on abortion and reproductive rights." EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Biden vows to respond to any Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade

The president of the United States said Tuesday that his administration is preparing a response to a potential Supreme Court ruling this summer overturning Roe v. Wade.

Joe Biden released his statement after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion written by Associate Justice Samuel Alito indicated the conservative-majority court may be preparing to overturn that landmark 1973 high-court decision.