US President Joe Biden departs after speaking during a press conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/Oliver Contreras / POOL

US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/Oliver Contreras / POOL

US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/Oliver Contreras / POOL

Biden warns of 'disaster' for Russia if it invades Ukraine

United States President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he thinks Russia will invade Ukraine and warned that it would spell "disaster" for Moscow.

Washington has said an attack could happen early this year, which Russian president Vladimir Putin's administration has denied, while a buildup of more than 100,000 Russian troops is estimated to have amassed along Ukraine's border.