Chinese President Xi Jinping claps during the the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, 10 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his plan to stop the spread of the Delta variant and boost COVID-19 vaccinations from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 09 September 2021. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

A woman passes by a picture of the Chinese President Xi Jinping on the street in Shanghai, China, 26 August 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

United States president Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday in a phone call recognized their responsibility to ensure that "competition" between the countries "does not veer into conflict," the White House said.

The conversation was only the second that the leaders have had together since Biden came to power in January, after the lengthy phone call they shared in February, and coinciding with strong bilateral tensions.