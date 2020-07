US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun (L) is greeted by his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon (R) during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, 08 July 2020. EPA-EFE/KIM HONG-JI / POOL

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun (L) and South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young (R) attend the news briefing after their meeting at the foreign ministry in Seoul, South Korea, 08 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Chung Sung-Jun / POOL

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun (C) speaks to media beside his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon (2-R) after their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, 08 July 2020. EPA-EFE/KIM HONG-JI / POOL

The United States’ deputy secretary of state on Wednesday said that Washington was open to future dialog with Pyongyang despite North Korea recently rejecting a resumption of denuclearization talks.

"When Chairman Kim appoints a counterpart to me who is prepared and empowered to negotiate on these issues, they will find us ready at that very moment," Stephen Biegun said in Seoul, according to the local Yonhap news agency. EFE-EPA