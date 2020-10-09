How to deal with the climate crisis is a delicate issue in the heated US election campaign, with California experiencing the worst wildfires in its history and record temperatures that have motivated state authorities to announce an ultimatum: Prohibiting the sale of all gasoline-powered vehicles starting in 2035.

The drastic measure, announced a few weeks ago by Gov. Gavin Newsom, puts the nation's richest and most populous state squarely at odds with President Donald Trump, who after pulling the US out of the Paris Climate Accord prevented California from imposing its own standards on vehicles' pollution emissions, which for decades have been stricter than those in the rest of the country.