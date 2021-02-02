Some 1.6 feet of snow are predicted to fall in New York City on Feb. 1-2, 2021. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

The northeastern United States on Monday is suffering under the impact of a big winter storm that threatens to dump up to half a meter (1.6 feet) of snow on New York City, a situation that would be one of the largest snowfalls in the history of the Big Apple, where city authorities have already declared an emergency and have temporarily halted the anti-Covid vaccination campaign.

Early Monday morning, more than 15 centimeters (6 inches) of snow had already fallen amid the city's skyscrapers, but forecasts are for the snow to continue falling all day and into Tuesday.