The coronavirus pandemic has transformed New York's subway cars and buses into dangerous places that the authorities have asked the public to avoid if at all possible, a situation that has spurred residents of the Big Apple to move around on bicycles, scooters, mopeds and even skateboards, which - in the case of medical personnel - have become indispensable tools.
Up to now, a good portion of New Yorkers - who normally don't own vehicles of their own - depended on the city's antiquated public transport system, a system dirty, slow and, above all, crowded, all these characteristics combining into a not-much-admired whole during operating hours.