A man rides a bike on March 15, 2020 (released May 7, 2020) in New York City. The coronavirus pandemic has spurred people to turn to bicycles, mopeds and other such transportation - rather than using the subway or bus system. EFE-EPA/ Peter Foley

A man rides a bike on May 5, 2020 (released May 7, 2020) in New York City. The coronavirus pandemic has spurred people to turn to bicycles, mopeds and other such transportation - rather than using the subway or bus system. EFE-EPA/ Peter Foley

The coronavirus pandemic has transformed New York's subway cars and buses into dangerous places that the authorities have asked the public to avoid if at all possible, a situation that has spurred residents of the Big Apple to move around on bicycles, scooters, mopeds and even skateboards, which - in the case of medical personnel - have become indispensable tools.

Up to now, a good portion of New Yorkers - who normally don't own vehicles of their own - depended on the city's antiquated public transport system, a system dirty, slow and, above all, crowded, all these characteristics combining into a not-much-admired whole during operating hours.