efe-epaBy Helen Cook New York

The coronavirus pandemic has transformed New York's subway cars and buses into dangerous places that the authorities have asked the public to avoid if at all possible, a situation that has spurred residents of the Big Apple to move around on bicycles, scooters, mopeds and even skateboards, which - in the case of medical personnel - have become indispensable tools.

Up to now, a good portion of New Yorkers - who normally don't own vehicles of their own - depended on the city's antiquated public transport system, a system dirty, slow and, above all, crowded, all these characteristics combining into a not-much-admired whole during operating hours.