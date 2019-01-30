US former president Bill Clinton (2L) and US former secretary of state Hillary Clinton (L) listen to farmer Franco Marcano (C) next to farmer Natalia Acevedo (2R) and Spanish chef Jose Andres (R) during a visit to a model farm of the organization World Central Kitchen, founded by Spanish chef Jose Andres, in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico, 28 January 2019. Bill and Hillary Clinton are on the island to chair the first meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) that will address the recovery of the island after the 2017 hurricanes which devastated Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

US former president Bill Clinton (L) and US former secretary of state Hillary Clinton (R) listen to farmer Franco Marcano (C) during a visit to a model farm of the organization World Central Kitchen, founded by Spanish chef Jose Andres, in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico, 28 January 2019. Bill and Hillary Clinton are on the island to chair the first meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) that will address the recovery of the island after the 2017 hurricanes which devastated Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

(L-R) Minister of Foreign Affairs of Dominica , Francine Baron; the CEO of Expedia, Mark Okerstrom; the Spanish chef Jose Andres; the secretary general of the Commonwealth of Nations, Patricia Scotland, and the former president of the United States, Bill Clinton, talk during the official opening of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), in San Juan, Puerto Rico, 29 January 2019. Bill Clinton inaugurated the first meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative in San Juan, which promotes together with his wife, the former US presidential candidate, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and in which the recovery of Puerto Rico will be treated after the hurricanes that devastated the island, especially Hurricane Maria. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Former president of the United States, Bill Clinton, speaks during the official opening of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), in San Juan, Puerto Rico, 29 January 2019. Bill Clinton inaugurated the first meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative in San Juan, which promotes together with his wife, the former US presidential candidate, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and in which the recovery of Puerto Rico will be treated after the hurricanes that devastated the island, especially Hurricane Maria. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Former US President Bill Clinton said Tuesday that the challenge of rebuilding the Caribbean in the aftermath of the Sep. 2017 hurricanes will continue and that his foundation will continue to provide aid to the affected countries.

""The challenges involved in reconstruction are not solved in a day or two," he said during his inaugural speech at the first meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) in San Juan, which discusses the island's recovery from the hurricanes that devastated Puerto Rico and other parts of the Caribbean in 2017.