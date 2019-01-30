Former US President Bill Clinton said Tuesday that the challenge of rebuilding the Caribbean in the aftermath of the Sep. 2017 hurricanes will continue and that his foundation will continue to provide aid to the affected countries.
""The challenges involved in reconstruction are not solved in a day or two," he said during his inaugural speech at the first meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) in San Juan, which discusses the island's recovery from the hurricanes that devastated Puerto Rico and other parts of the Caribbean in 2017.