A protester's sign hangs outside of the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, USA, 24 April 2018. Closing statements at his retrial were completed on 24 April. Cosby has been charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault, which is a second degree felony, by the Pennsylvania prosecutor, charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault in 2004. EPA-EFE/FILETRACIE VAN AUKEN

The Kennedy Center in Washington on Monday announced that it has revoked the Kennedy Center Honors and Mark Twain Prize given to comedian Bill Cosby, who has recently been found guilty of sexual assault.

"As a result of Mr. Cosby's recent criminal conviction, the Board concluded that his actions have overshadowed the very career accomplishments these distinctions from the Kennedy Center intend to recognize," the prestigious performing arts hall said in a statement.