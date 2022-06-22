Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975, a California civil jury found on Tuesday.
The Los Angeles county jurors also awarded Judy Huth, who is now 64, $500,000 in damages.
US actor Bill Cosby appears in front of the media after he arrived home following the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's ruling throwing out Cosby's sexual assault conviction, which resulted in his release from prison, in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, USA, 30 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/BASTIAAN SLABBERS
Judy Huth arrives at the Santa Monica Court House for the opening statement in trial opposing Judy Huth and Bill Cosby in Santa Monica, California, USA, 01 June 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT
