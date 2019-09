Democratic candidate for US president and Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio speaks at the Rainbow PUSH International Convention at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 01 July 2019 EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that he was calling off his run for the Democratic candidacy in the 2020 presidential election due to his failure to win any significant support among voters of his party.

"I feel like I've contributed all I can to this primary election and it's clearly not my time," De Blasio said in an interview on the MSNBC network.