Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, appears on the big screen as he participates in a panel discussion held during the 2018 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington, DC, United States, April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pete Marovich

Bill Gates (R), co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, arrives to participate in a panel discussion held during the 2018 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington, DC, United States, April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pete Marovich

Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, participates in a panel discussion held during the 2018 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington, DC, United States, April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pete Marovich

Bill Gates, philanthropist and cofounder of Microsoft, said here Saturday that education and health are two key sectors to help improve equality in the world.

Speaking at a conference held during the 2018 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington, Gates said that in order for countries to be self-sufficient, it was essential to invest in health and education.