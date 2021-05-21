US business magnate Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 16 April 2018. EPA/FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates at The Economic Club of Washington D.C., United States, 24 June 2019. EFE/FILE/Lenin Nolly

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates called for wealthy nations to share Covid vaccines with lower-income countries at risk at the opening of the G20 Health summit Friday.