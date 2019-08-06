Indian people carry their luggage as they walk toward a railway station during a curfew in Jammu, Kashmir, India, Aug 6, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAIPAL SINGH

The Indian parliament was on Tuesday all set to pass a contentious bill that would divide the country’s only Muslim-majority state of Kashmir into two federally-administered regions, revoking special constitutional privileges and stripping semi-autonomous status of the region disputed with Pakistan.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill was okayed by the Rajya Sabha or the upper house of the parliament, its passage in the Lok Sabha, the lower house, is almost a foregone conclusion, considering the government enjoys a comfortable majority with 56 percent of the seats.