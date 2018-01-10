Czech President Milos Zeman arrives for his speech during an investiture vote of Andrej Babis' government in Czech parliament in Prague, Czech Republic, Jan 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

The Czech Republic's populist prime minister on Wednesday submitted himself to an investiture ballot in parliament without prior assurance that parties would vote in his favor amid an ongoing corruption scandal implicating him in subsidy fraud.

Slovak-born business magnate Andrej Babis, who ran a eurosceptic and anti-immigration campaign with his Action of Dissatisfied Citizens (ANO), could so far only count on the support of his own parliamentary group, which has 78 of the 200 seats in the chamber, and the Communists, with 15.