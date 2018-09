A picture made available Nov 20, 2014 shows Richard Liu Qiangdong, founder, Chairman and CEO of JD.com, attending the first World Internet Conference in Wuzhen town in Tongxiang, Zhejiang province, China, Nov 19, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/LONG WEI CHINA OUT

The arrest of Liu Qiangdong, the chief executive of JD.com, has shocked Chinese society, which was Monday demanding more information about the alleged sexual misconduct of one of the country's richest men.

"Liu Qiangdong" and related tags were among the most searched on microblogging site Weibo - one of China's most popular social platforms, the China Daily newspaper reported.