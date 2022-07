US actor Chris Pratt attends the premiere of 'The Terminal List at' the DGA in Los Angeles, California, USA, 22 June 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/NINA PROMMER

US director Antoine Fuqua attends the premiere of 'The Terminal List at' the DGA in Los Angeles, California, USA, 22 June 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/NINA PROMMER

An undated photograph provided by Amazon Prime shows actor Chris Pratt during the filming of the series The Terminal List. EFE/Amazon Prime /EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (CREDIT MANDATORY)

'Binge it if you can,' says Chris Pratt on new series The Terminal List

Chris Pratt is so pumped about his new Amazon Prime series that he thinks people will binge The Terminal List, a thriller about a soldier who returns to the United States after a failed operation that points to a conspiracy.

"I think it's a good binge watch. It's coming out July 1st – watch the pilot and decide for yourself. But there's a reason we’re letting all eight (episodes) out at once," says the actor in an interview with EFE before the premiere of the action-packed series.