A handout photograph courtesy of National Geographic released on June 22, 2022 through the Conservancy of Southwest Florida shows researchers (L-R) Ian Bartoszek and Ian Easterling, and intern Kyle Findley transporting a giant female Burmese python almost 18 feet long (5.49 meters) and 215 pounds (97 kilos), recently captured in the Everglades wetlands in Florida. EFE/National Geographic /EDITORIAL USE ONLY /NO SALES /ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS /CREDIT MANDATORY

A team of biologists recently captured the largest python ever found in the US state of Florida, as part of its python removal program.

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida announced Wednesday in a press conference that the Burmese python caught in the Everglades was almost 18 feet (5.5 meters) long and weighed 215 pounds (97.5 kilograms).