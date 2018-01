Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, of Illinois, listens to testimony from Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (not shown) before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Jan. 16, 2018, in Washington. EFE/ Shawn Thew

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, a member of the negotiating group for an immigration agreement in the upper house, said Tuesday that the text of the bill agreed to by Democrats and Republicans will be published on Wednesday, despite the fact that President Donald Trump rejects it.

"It will be available tomorrow and we're prepared for a vote as quickly as possible," Durbin told reporters on Tuesday after being the target of harsh criticism from the president in recent days.