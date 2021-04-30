Home to more than 500 types of birds, nearly a third of the total for all of Ecuador, the Metropolitan District of Quito offers a wide variety of sites in the urban center and its rural outskirts where people can observe tiny hummingbirds and many other colorful avian species.
Quito, a paradise for bird watching
A 28 April 2021 photo of two hummingbirds in Nanegalito, a rural parish in Ecuador's Metropolitan District of Quito. EFE/Jose Jacome
A 28 April 2021 photo of a toucan in Nanegalito, a rural parish in Ecuador's Metropolitan District of Quito. EFE/ Jose Jacome
