Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (L) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Leaders' meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in in Osaka, Japan, 28 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

When Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro sits next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest to witness India’s republic day military parade on Sunday, all eyes will be on the two nationalist leaders who share more similarities than one.

Critics of the two “like-minded” leaders say both are deeply divisive, pander to identity politics, have risen to power riding on the wave of populism and won’t hesitate in making crude remarks against anyone as long as it wins them more popularity. EFE-EPA