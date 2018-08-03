The Auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Managua on Thursday thanked the Organization of American States (OAS) for its majority vote in support of "a peaceful solution to the crisis in Nicaragua," which has claimed between 317 and 448 lives since the conflict first broke out in April.
"Thanks to the countries of the American continent that have supported, without undermining national sovereignty (...) to follow up and support a peaceful solution to the crisis in Nicaragua," Silvio Baez said on his social networks.