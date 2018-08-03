A bus with a graffiti that says 'Policemen kill kids' during a protest of University students, in Managua, Nicaragua, 02 August 2018. According to rights groups in Nicaragua, more than 300 people have been killed and 2,000 injured in over three months of civil unrest against the government of President Daniel Ortega. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

University students protest, in Managua, Nicaragua, 02 August 2018.

Some students burn tires during a protest in front of the Central American University (UCA), in Managua, Nicaragua, 02 August 2018.

Some students burn tires during a meeting in front of the Central American University (UCA), in Managua, Nicaragua, 02 August 2018. Nicaraguan students held a meeting in front of the Central American University (UCA) to demand from the Government of Daniel Ortega that 6 percent of the national budget be given to the universities, and autonomy in them. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

The Auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Managua on Thursday thanked the Organization of American States (OAS) for its majority vote in support of "a peaceful solution to the crisis in Nicaragua," which has claimed between 317 and 448 lives since the conflict first broke out in April.

"Thanks to the countries of the American continent that have supported, without undermining national sovereignty (...) to follow up and support a peaceful solution to the crisis in Nicaragua," Silvio Baez said on his social networks.