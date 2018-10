A handout photo made available by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (L) during a Holy Mass at Santa Marta, Vatican City, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A South Korean bishop said Thursday that a possible visit by the Pope to North Korea would be a huge step for peace in the Korean peninsula.

Speaking at a press conference in Rome, where he is currently attending the Synod, Bishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik of Daejeon from South Korea, said he believed that North Korea was prepared to open up, to be a new country that would allow freedom of religion.