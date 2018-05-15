The president of the Episcopal Conference, Leopoldo Brenes, speaks during a press conference to announce national talks between the Nicaraguan government and civil society in Managua on May 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

The president of the Episcopal Conference, Leopoldo Brenes (c), speaks during a press conference to announce national talks between the Nicaraguan government and civil society in Managua on May 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

The president of the Nicaraguan Episcopal Conference (CEN), Leopoldo Brenes, on Monday set May 16 as the date for the start of a national dialogue to put an end to the crisis in the Central American nation.

"After listening to the clamor of a large majority of society and aware of the seriousness of the situation the country is experiencing, and although the circumstances for ... the dialogue are not the most ideal, we announce the start of same for this Wednesday, May 16, at 10 am in the auditorium of the National Seminary of Our Lady of Fatima," Brenes said.