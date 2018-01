(FILE) A bitcoin ATM is seen at a COEX mall in southeastern Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 7, 2014. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE) New Justice Minister of South Korea Park Sang-ki gives a speech during an inauguration ceremony at the government complex in Gwacheon, South Korea, Jul. 19, 2017 (issued Jul. 20, 2017). EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The price of Bitcoin plunged Thursday more than 10 percent after the South Korean government revealed it was working on a draft law to ban transactions using cryptocurrencies.

The price of Bitcoin fell by up to 14 percent on the United States platform Bitstamp, reaching $12,800 during its trading hours in Asia, while the price fall was limited to 12.47 percent on the website CoinMarketCap.