A technology trader advertises high speed computers that can be used for Bitcoin, BitConnect, ZCash, Ethereum and Ethereum Classic 'mining' at the Golden Computer Centre, Sham Shui Po, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China, Jan. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

Hong Nam-ki, minister for government policy coordination, announces the introduction of a real-name transaction system for cryptocurrency trading after a meeting of related vice ministers at the government complex in Sejong, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2017. EFE-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A client looks at the electronic signboard of a Bithumb cryptocurrency exchange in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The price of Bitcoin fell by more than 20 percent over the last 24 hours in major markets in Asia over fears of fresh restrictions in South Korea and China.

Bitcoin was valued at an average price of 1.3 million yen ($12,562) in Japanese exchange houses at 3:20 pm Wednesday, and 13.5 million won ($12,628) in South Korea, according to the CryptoCompare website.