Japanese Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa speaks during a news conference following the execution of seven prisoners sentenced to death for the Aum Shinrikyo cult's nerve gas attack in the Tokyo subway systems in 1995, at her ministry in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

(FILE) A file photo taken on Oct. 25, 1990, shows Aum Shinrikyo cult founder Shoko Asahara at an undisclosed location (issued Jul. 6, 2018). EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

(FILE) A file photo taken on Jun. 16, 1995, shows Aum Shinrikyo cult founder Shoko Asahara (C), born Chizuo Matsumoto, being escorted by police to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department in Tokyo, Japan (issued Jul. 6, 2018). EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

Relatives of the victims of the deadly sarin gas attacks carried out by the Aum Shinrikyo (Supreme Truth) sect on the Tokyo subway in 1995 welcomed the execution of cult founder and leader, Shoko Asahara and six of his followers Friday, 23 years after the attack.

The incident caused 13 deaths, disabled dozens and left them in a vegetative state and injured thousands more.