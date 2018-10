A pedestrian walks past at monitors displaying cryptocurrency values at the leading South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A view of the logo of the leading South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Singapore-based BK Global Consortium has acquired majority stake in South Korea's biggest bitcoin exchange Bithumb, according to sources close to the deal.

On Thursday, BK Global closed a deal with Bithumb's largest shareholder, BTC Korea Holdings, to buy 50 percent plus one share for around 400 billion won ($353 million), South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Friday.