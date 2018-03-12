Members Iranian red crescent carry a body recovered from a wreckage of Turkish Private jet in the mountains around the city of Shahr-e Kord, Iran, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALIREZA MOTAMEDI

Members Iranian red crescent carry a body recovered from a wreckage of Turkish Private jet in the mountains around the city of Shahr-e Kord, Iran, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MORTEZA SALEHI

A view on the wreckage of Turkish Private jet is seen on a slope of a mountain around the city of Shahr-e Kord, Iran, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALIREZA MOTAMEDI

Iranian authorities on Monday located the two black box flight data recorders from a Turkish private jet that crashed with no survivors in southwestern Iran, and had recovered the bodies of all 11 people on board, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

The jet collided with a mountain in central Iran on Sunday night while carrying the daughter of a Turkish businessman, Huseyin Basaran, along with seven of her friends and three crew members as they were returning to Turkey from the girl's bachelorette party in the United Arab Emirates.