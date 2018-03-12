Iranian authorities on Monday located the two black box flight data recorders from a Turkish private jet that crashed with no survivors in southwestern Iran, and had recovered the bodies of all 11 people on board, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.
The jet collided with a mountain in central Iran on Sunday night while carrying the daughter of a Turkish businessman, Huseyin Basaran, along with seven of her friends and three crew members as they were returning to Turkey from the girl's bachelorette party in the United Arab Emirates.